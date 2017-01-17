North Texas police detective killed, suspect barricaded
This undated photo provided by the Little Elm Police Department shows Detective Jerry Walker. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Walker died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at a Denton hospital hours after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood.
