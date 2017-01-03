Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton Sidewalk
City and county leaders are trying to figure out who's responsible for fixing the sidewalks around the Denton County Courthouse on the Square. The sidewalks in disrepair have led to at least two serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 20
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec 7
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
|Review: Texas Impound Services LLC (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|cant run fm karma
|145
|Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read...
|Sep '16
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Turn Denton Gold
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC