Kim Phillips: New era of radio dawns in Denton

There is a contest underway in Denton. The popular online blog The Dentonite will present the first-ever DAM awards to the winners at the Campus Theatre on Feb. 11. One of the contest categories is Best Radio Station, in which there are three competing stations: DentonRadio.com, KNTU 88.1 FM and Real Waves 1670 AM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.