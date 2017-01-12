Kim Phillips: Denton a unique place to live

Since moving to Denton last November, I am seeing things I've never noticed in my 14 years at the Denton Convention & Visitors Bureau. My work often includes night and weekend hours, and my husband, Tim, and I have invested the bulk of our entertainment time and date nights in Denton over these years, so I've been pleasantly surprised to discover these little nuances I didn't know about.

