IMPress absorbs Eagle & Wheeler
IMPress Graphics owners Scott and Phyllis Kessel, shown Wednesday in the Denton business, have absorbed Eagle & Wheeler, a 109-year-old Denton printing Company. IMPress Graphics absorbed Eagle & Wheeler, a 109-year-old Denton printing company, on the first of the year, but the new owners have no plans to change up the business.
