IMPress absorbs Eagle & Wheeler

IMPress absorbs Eagle & Wheeler

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

IMPress Graphics owners Scott and Phyllis Kessel, shown Wednesday in the Denton business, have absorbed Eagle & Wheeler, a 109-year-old Denton printing Company. IMPress Graphics absorbed Eagle & Wheeler, a 109-year-old Denton printing company, on the first of the year, but the new owners have no plans to change up the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Fri sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan 5 chbiso 1
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Dec 20 Applepieandchevrolet 8
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09) Oct '16 unt student 6
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,779 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,260

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC