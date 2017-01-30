Immigration ban felt by Muslims in De...

Immigration ban felt by Muslims in Denton area

Denton Record-Chronicle

The shadow of President Donald Trump's immigration ban and an attack on a Canadian mosque loomed over the Denton Muslim community throughout the weekend. Trump signed an executive order Friday that temporarily blocked travel to the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and suspended the refugee program in an effort to re-examine vetting processes.

