DISD mulls more teachers

DISD mulls more teachers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Wilson Elementary School teacher Molly Taylor helps her third-graders Matthew Leavell and Audrey Lamb look up information about Christopher Columbus in October in Denton. Denton ISD board members got a preliminary look Tuesday night at the fiscal impact of hiring more elementary school teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr Willie Granville 1,025
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan 6 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan 5 chbiso 1
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Dec 20 Applepieandchevrolet 8
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09) Oct '16 unt student 6
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC