Diesel spill in Reno this morning

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday January 10, 2017 the Reno Police Department was notified of a diesel spill in the 6700 block of Highway 82 East in Reno. At the scene, the driver of a brown Peterbuilt truck tractor advised that he struck by a road hazard while driving through Paris and the hazard struck the bottom of the rig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.