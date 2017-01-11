Diesel spill in Reno this morning

Diesel spill in Reno this morning

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: EParis Extra

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday January 10, 2017 the Reno Police Department was notified of a diesel spill in the 6700 block of Highway 82 East in Reno. At the scene, the driver of a brown Peterbuilt truck tractor advised that he struck by a road hazard while driving through Paris and the hazard struck the bottom of the rig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr Wang 1,014
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan 6 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan 5 chbiso 1
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Dec 20 Applepieandchevrolet 8
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09) Oct '16 unt student 6
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC