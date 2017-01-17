Denton ISD approves final innovation ...

Denton ISD approves final innovation plan

1 hr ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton ISD school board members unanimously approved its final "District of Innovation" plan in a special meeting earlier this week. Denton joins 65 other Texas districts that currently hold the designation, which came out of the 2015 legislative session as House Bill 1842 and allows schools certain exemptions from state mandates for five-year terms.

