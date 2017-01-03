Denton factory fined
Acme Brick faces a state penalty after the scrubber on its smokestack failed in August 2015, triggering a week of emissions that included tons of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen fluoride. Beginning Aug. 11, 2015, and continuing for 176 hours, Acme's smokestack emitted hydrogen fluoride and sulfur dioxide, according to state documents.
