County set to consider report on complex
Denton County commissioners will consider a schematic design report for the third phase of the county's administrative complex today. Under the initial plan, Phase III of the project includes administrative offices currently housed in the Joseph A. Carroll Building on West Hickory Street and the Courthouse on the Square.
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan 6
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan 5
|chbiso
|1
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 20
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
