County leaders sworn to serve

Sunday

District Court Judge Sherry Shipman swears in Tracy Murphree as the new Denton County sheriff during a ceremony Sunday afternoon at the Courthouse on the Square. Plenty of heartfelt applause and laughter showered over newly sworn county officials during a brief ceremony New Year's Day attended by family and friends.

