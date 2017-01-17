Briefly in the arts

The 125-Mile Exhibition was founded in 2006 to establish a regional juried exhibit for artists living within a 125-mile radius of Denton. The exhibit runs through Feb. 25 in the Gough Gallery at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

