Briefly in the arts

The 125-Mile Exhibition was founded in 2006 to establish a regional juried exhibit for artists living within a 125-mile radius of Denton. The exhibit runs through Feb. 25 in the Gough Gallery at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan 6
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan 5
|chbiso
|1
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
