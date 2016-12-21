Briefly in Denton and the area

The next free Denton County Office of History and Culture docent orientation and training session is slated for Feb. 8. People interested in volunteering as county museum greeters, tour guides and in educational outreach programs at area schools, in the county research room and at events are encouraged to attend the session from 10 a.m. to noon session in the 1896 Room at the Denton County Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. Prospective docents are urged to email Gretel L'Heureux, Denton County Office of History and Culture volunteer/tour coordinator, at gretel.l'heureux.dentoncounty.com or by calling 940-349-2850.

