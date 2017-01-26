Blotter: Teenager arrested in stolen car
A 54-year-old man told police at 1:21 p.m. that a suspect, later identified as an 18-year-old man, stole his car from an Auto Zone on Dallas Drive. After officers responded to the scene, additional officers positioned themselves at thoroughfares around the city to catch the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan 6
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan 5
|chbiso
|1
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC