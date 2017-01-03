Blotter: Suspects reportedly drive away with stolen golf cart
Multiple suspects reportedly drove through Cooper Creek on a stolen golf cart in north Denton near the 3400 block of Joyce Lane. The manager of Kingswood Apartments reported the incident to police at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|23 hr
|chbiso
|1
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 20
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec 7
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
|Review: Texas Impound Services LLC (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|cant run fm karma
|145
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC