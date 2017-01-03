Blotter: Suspects reportedly drive aw...

Blotter: Suspects reportedly drive away with stolen golf cart

Multiple suspects reportedly drove through Cooper Creek on a stolen golf cart in north Denton near the 3400 block of Joyce Lane. The manager of Kingswood Apartments reported the incident to police at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the police report.

