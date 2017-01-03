Blotter: Man reportedly shot in face ...

Blotter: Man reportedly shot in face at residence

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A 19-year-old man was taken to Denton Regional Medical Center on Monday night after police say he was shot several times, including once in the face, at a residence in the Ashli Oaks of Denton mobile home park in the 5300 block of East McKinney Street. Police said the man's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening, but he remained in the hospital Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Dec 20 Applepieandchevrolet 8
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec 7 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09) Oct '16 unt student 6
Review: Texas Impound Services LLC (Jul '13) Sep '16 cant run fm karma 145
News Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read... Sep '16 Vincent The Chin ... 1
Turn Denton Gold Aug '16 James 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,183

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC