Blotter: Man reportedly shot in face at residence

A 19-year-old man was taken to Denton Regional Medical Center on Monday night after police say he was shot several times, including once in the face, at a residence in the Ashli Oaks of Denton mobile home park in the 5300 block of East McKinney Street. Police said the man's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening, but he remained in the hospital Tuesday.

