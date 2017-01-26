Blotter: Man accused of stealing dead mother's rings

A Gainesville man was arrested Friday in connection to a Jan. 11 burglary in which he stole his deceased mother's wedding and engagement rings from his father's home in the 2000 block of Navaho Street in Denton, according to an arrest affidavit. Kyle Gillum, 24, was taken to Denton City Jail on an outstanding Denton police warrant for burglary of habitation.

