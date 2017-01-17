A hard look at modern slavery

A hard look at modern slavery

Sunday Jan 15

Ashleigh Chapman, president of the Alliance for Freedom, Restoration and Justice Inc., discusses human trafficking during the Denton County Human Trafficking Coalition Expo 2017 on Saturday at Serve Denton. Organizations that work to prevent human trafficking gathered under one roof Saturday to discuss the modern-day slave trade in Denton and surrounding communities.

