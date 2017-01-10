10 Things to Do in DFW for $10 or Less, January 20-22

Fitzhugh Ave. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday Free For a few hundred years, the transatlantic slave trade displaced many Africans throughout several parts of the globe, and new traditions took shape through various cultural differences. Today, Nigerian American photographers Hakeem Adewumi and Moyo Oyelola have curated some of the most stimulating works of art that represent this African diaspora.

