Woman writes about serving on jury wi...

Woman writes about serving on jury with Tillerson

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Donald Trump Woman writes about serving on jury with Tillerson Greens ready for Trump war Graham to propose measure cutting aid to UN MORE 's choice for secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, has been criticized by pundits and lawmakers - but a woman who spent five days on the jury with him in 2007 has a different take on the businessman. Emily Roden, a small-business owner in Denton, Texas, wrote a testimonial about her experience serving on a jury with Tillerson in which she described his personal qualities and dedication to civic duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Dec 20 Applepieandchevrolet 8
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec 7 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09) Oct '16 unt student 6
Review: Texas Impound Services LLC (Jul '13) Sep '16 cant run fm karma 145
News Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read... Sep '16 Vincent The Chin ... 1
Turn Denton Gold Aug '16 James 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC