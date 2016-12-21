White husband confesses to wife to se...

White husband confesses to wife to setting their cars on fire and...

Yesterday Read more: Daily Mail

A white father-of-four has confessed to setting his own car on fire and painting a racial slur on their garage door in a staged hate crime. David and Jenny Williams from Denton, Texas, woke up to find their truck and motorcycle ablaze and the vile slur 'n***** lovers' scrawled across their garage door in spray paint on December 12. Police deemed the incident a hate crime and launched an arson investigation while well-wishers donated money to the family to help repair the damage.

Denton, TX

