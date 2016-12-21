Trial still possible in Jan. 1 shooting

Trial still possible in Jan. 1 shooting

Eric Jamal Johnson, the former U.S. Marine charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a local college student last New Year's Day, remains in Denton County Jail awaiting a potential jury trial or a plea bargain offer. "Well, we've been talking with the state about a possible plea bargain," said Bruce Isaacks, Johnson's attorney and the former Denton County district attorney.

