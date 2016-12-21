The Latest: DCTA route changes
Modifications to the Denton County Transportation Authority's Connect bus routes , which serve Lewisville and Denton, are being held off until May. Officials had originally anticipated implementing changes to the fixed routes in January. The current bus route schedule will remain effective through May, according to DCTA officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 20
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec 7
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
|Review: Texas Impound Services LLC (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|cant run fm karma
|145
|Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read...
|Sep '16
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Turn Denton Gold
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC