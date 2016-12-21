Teenager critically injured in ATV accident in east Denton
A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was pinned under an all-terrain vehicle in the Elm Fork Trinity River, near the intersection of East University Drive and Riverside Drive in Denton. Denton police and fire authorities are currently performing CPR, and he will soon be airlifted to Denton Regional Medical Center, according to fire department spokesman Kenneth Hedges.
Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
