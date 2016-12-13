Sounds of the season
Adam Millard and Marissa Hunt, a Denton couple who makes music together as the Monkberries, love Christmas. The duo recently released lo-fi covers of two lesser-known Christmas songs, Mele Kalikimaka, a Hawaiian tune, and The Christmas Waltz on their Bandcamp page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 20
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec 7
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
|Review: Texas Impound Services LLC (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|cant run fm karma
|145
|Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read...
|Sep '16
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Turn Denton Gold
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC