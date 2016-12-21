Shooting at a bar in Denton leaves on...

Shooting at a bar in Denton leaves one man dead

Tuesday Dec 20

Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was fatally shot at a bar in Denton early Tuesday. Officers responded to the shooting at The Library Bar at the 100 block of Avenue A around 1:37 a.m. where they discovered a man dead at the scene, according to KRLD .

