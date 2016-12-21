Second suspect arrested in connection with robberies near UNT campus
An 18-year-old Denton man was arrested Friday in connection with two robberies on Oct. 20 near the University of North Texas campus. Simeon Bonilla was taken to Denton City Jail on two outstanding robbery warrants from Denton police and UNT police.
