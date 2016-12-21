Road rage, domestic disputes top year's blotter
The newspaper's police blotter is a great way to keep up with the daily mishaps and mischief in Denton. Reporters sift through police reports on the department's media database, stumbling upon embarrassing petty crimes, heated domestic confrontations and, occasionally, downright strange calamities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 20
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec 7
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
|Review: Texas Impound Services LLC (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|cant run fm karma
|145
|Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read...
|Sep '16
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Turn Denton Gold
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC