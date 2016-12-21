One killed in Denton bar shooting

One man is dead and Denton police are searching for a suspect following a shooting early Tuesday morning at The Library Bar on Ave A. Following several 911 calls at 1:37 a.m. this morning, Denton police responded to the scene to find a adult black male shot and the suspect had left the scene. Denton Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.