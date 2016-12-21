One killed in Denton bar shooting
One man is dead and Denton police are searching for a suspect following a shooting early Tuesday morning at The Library Bar on Ave A. Following several 911 calls at 1:37 a.m. this morning, Denton police responded to the scene to find a adult black male shot and the suspect had left the scene. Denton Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
