New Year's Eve ride options plenty

New Year's Eve ride options plenty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Ditch the car keys and the uncertain drive this Saturday night if you have New Year's Eve plans - there are other options to get around town. If you've used local taxi company AA Shuttle & Service in the past, operators said they will stop rides at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Dec 20 Applepieandchevrolet 8
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec 7 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09) Oct '16 unt student 6
Review: Texas Impound Services LLC (Jul '13) Sep '16 cant run fm karma 145
News Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read... Sep '16 Vincent The Chin ... 1
Turn Denton Gold Aug '16 James 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,446,229

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC