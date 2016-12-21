Man reportedly admits setting fire to...

Man reportedly admits setting fire to truck

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A Denton woman posted a Facebook status Wednesday night saying her husband admitted to setting his own vehicle on fire in their driveway and spray painting a racial slur on their garage door last week in north Denton. Jenny Williams said her 35-year-old husband, David Williams, has checked into a mental health facility and will be arrested when he's released.

