Man faces 2 robbery charges
Keeton Flemings, the 20-year-old victim of an Oct. 25 drive-by shooting at Evers Park Elementary School, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with two robberies on Oct. 20 near the University of North Texas campus. Flemings, a Denton resident, was taken to Denton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon on four outstanding warrants, including two robbery warrants from UNT police and Denton police.
