How Artist-friendly is Denver?

As the furor over the city's surprise evictions at underground art venue Rhinoceropolis continues to reverberate, Denver officials have responded with a forum for "safe creative spaces and artspace collaboration." Set for Jan. 18 at McNichols Civic Center Building , the community event will allow Denver Fire and Community Planning & Development board to respond directly to concerns that Denver is targeting -- or at the very least discounting -- its artists amid rapid development and gentrification in the River North neighborhood, and elsewhere around the city.

