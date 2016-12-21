Cross Roads family files suit against Apple in connection to deadly accident
A Cross Roads family has filed suit against Apple Inc. in a California court, claiming that the company allowed FaceTime, its video chatting application, to be used by motorists while driving. Bethany and James Modisette's 5-year-old daughter, Moriah Modisette, was killed after Garrett Wilhelm of Keller crashed into the back of their family car on Christmas Eve 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 20
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec 7
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
|Review: Texas Impound Services LLC (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|cant run fm karma
|145
|Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read...
|Sep '16
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Turn Denton Gold
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC