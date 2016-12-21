Cross Roads family files suit against Apple in connection to deadly accident

A Cross Roads family has filed suit against Apple Inc. in a California court, claiming that the company allowed FaceTime, its video chatting application, to be used by motorists while driving. Bethany and James Modisette's 5-year-old daughter, Moriah Modisette, was killed after Garrett Wilhelm of Keller crashed into the back of their family car on Christmas Eve 2014.

