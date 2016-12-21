Blotter: Police investgate woman's report of assault

Denton police responded to several family disputes that got out of hand Friday, including one that ended in the parking lot of Walgreens in the 1700 block of Loop 288 at 8:17 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was able to call police from the pharmacy's business office after a man allegedly hit and choked her with both hands an hour earlier in their Ashli Oaks apartment, according to the police report. She told police officers she wasn't able to call for help earlier because the man had taken her cellphone away.

