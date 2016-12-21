Blotter: Man kicked out of store, lat...

Blotter: Man kicked out of store, later arrested

A 67-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with criminal trespassing at the Kroger in the 500 block of West University Drive after an employee said the man argued with other employees and tried to steal merchandise, a police report states. Police spoke to the man and determined he didn't commit an offense, but store employees wanted him off the property, the report said.

