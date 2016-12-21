{0} comment
Denton resident Amber Briggle and her son, MG, head toward an Aug. 12 hearing on the federal directive on transgender bathroom rules in Fort Worth. Beloved business owners, cultural activists, motivated advocates of local legislation and a woman who made waves in the ongoing discussion about transgender rights topped this year's list of the most interesting people in Denton in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 20
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec 7
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
|Review: Texas Impound Services LLC (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|cant run fm karma
|145
|Dismembered body identified as TWU student Read...
|Sep '16
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Turn Denton Gold
|Aug '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC