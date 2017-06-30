Denton man airlifted from N.C. 49 wreck

Denton man airlifted from N.C. 49 wreck

A passenger was airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital from an accident involving two vehicles on N.C. 49 near the Davidson County line Tuesday evening. Marty Johnson, 43, was taken to UNC Hospitals following the 6 p.m. collision about 14 miles west of Asheboro.

