Robbery, assault leads to charges for 3
On Sunday, May 21, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office responded to the Giddy Kwik, 8290 S. NC 109 Thomasville, in reference to a robbery involving a stabbing. The victim reported he was robbed of money while in the parking lot of the convenience store and during the incident was stabbed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May '17
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May '17
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May '17
|Hobbyist
|1
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May '17
|peggy sue
|1
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|luci
|34
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC