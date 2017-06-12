Robbery, assault leads to charges for 3

Thursday Jun 15

On Sunday, May 21, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office responded to the Giddy Kwik, 8290 S. NC 109 Thomasville, in reference to a robbery involving a stabbing. The victim reported he was robbed of money while in the parking lot of the convenience store and during the incident was stabbed.

