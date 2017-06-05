Old-Time Square Dance June 17 in Denton

The Old-Time Square Dance will be held on Saturday, June 17, in the Denton Civic Center on West Salisbury Street in Denton. The dance features regional old-time and bluegrass bands, with an experienced caller.

