DSCO seeks suspect in stabbing

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Thomasville Times

Davidson County Sheriff's Office seeks a Lexington man in connection with a May robbery of a Thomasville convenience store. Bobby George "B.J." Bates Jr., 37, of Lexington is one of three people charged in the robbery.

