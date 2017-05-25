Threshera s pageant seeks contestants

The 2017 Southeast Old Thresher's Reunion and Southeast Thresher's Queen Scholarship Pageant are seeking contestants for the pageant to be held Friday, June 30, at Denton FarmPark, 1072 Cranford Road, Denton. The 2017 Queen will reign over the thresher's reunion and be its representative at festivals, parades and pageants throughout North Carolina.

