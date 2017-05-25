Threshera s pageant seeks contestants
The 2017 Southeast Old Thresher's Reunion and Southeast Thresher's Queen Scholarship Pageant are seeking contestants for the pageant to be held Friday, June 30, at Denton FarmPark, 1072 Cranford Road, Denton. The 2017 Queen will reign over the thresher's reunion and be its representative at festivals, parades and pageants throughout North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Sat
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr '17
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC