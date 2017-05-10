Students demonstrate in support of fo...

Students demonstrate in support of former teacher; 1 arrested

Monday May 1 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Hundreds of Southwestern Randolph High School students skipped classes Monday morning to pray for former teacher Jarret Elliott, and then to march in support of Elliott. Students gathered at 7:30 a.m. to pray for their former teacher, who was charged Thursday, April 27 with one count of sexual battery, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

