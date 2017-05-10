Students demonstrate in support of former teacher; 1 arrested
Hundreds of Southwestern Randolph High School students skipped classes Monday morning to pray for former teacher Jarret Elliott, and then to march in support of Elliott. Students gathered at 7:30 a.m. to pray for their former teacher, who was charged Thursday, April 27 with one count of sexual battery, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet fun
|Sat
|Hobbyist
|1
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr '17
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Where in Denton is gravity hill? (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Meniku
|27
|Denton puts alcohol sales back on ballot (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Brent
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC