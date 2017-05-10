Doyle Lawson Festival fills up Mothera s Day weekend
Doyle Lawson, namesake of the annual Denton-based bluegrass festival, expressed, "It's amazing to think that this will be the 37th year that I have hosted the Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival at Denton FarmPark. "It's a most enjoyable festival with bluegrass and gospel music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, topped off with a Sunday morning church service in the little model church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet fun
|Sat
|Hobbyist
|1
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr '17
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Where in Denton is gravity hill? (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Meniku
|27
|Denton puts alcohol sales back on ballot (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Brent
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC