Denton police chief injured in scuffle with Rambo Updated at

Denton police chief injured in scuffle with Rambo

Monday May 22

Denton Police Chief M.K. Hicks sustained a broken a bone in his hand in an altercation while arresting a man last week. The suspect, Samuel Justin Rambo, 26, of Denton, was subsequently taken into custody but then fled again moments later.

