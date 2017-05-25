Denton police chief injured in scuffle with Rambo Updated at
Denton Police Chief M.K. Hicks sustained a broken a bone in his hand in an altercation while arresting a man last week. The suspect, Samuel Justin Rambo, 26, of Denton, was subsequently taken into custody but then fled again moments later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Sat
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr '17
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC