Yates retires after 36 years as DA

Yates retires after 36 years as DA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Based on the American Century Dictionary, they're right on the mark: "Institution 3. Colloq. long-established, as in an office or duty."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know this girl 5 hr joe 5
hot girl nice azz Dec 29 joe 1
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Dec 29 My Tats 6
News (Don't) Blame the media Dec 12 zip credibility i... 2
sex pics (Jan '16) Nov '16 Abcd 3
Where in Denton is gravity hill? (Oct '06) Jul '16 Meniku 27
News Denton puts alcohol sales back on ballot (Feb '08) Jul '16 Brent 5
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Denton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC