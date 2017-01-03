Old-Time Square Dance on tap

Old-Time Square Dance on tap

The Old-Time Square Dance will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 , in the Denton Civic Center on West Salisbury Street in Denton. The dance features local bluegrass band The Oak Tree Boys with dances called by Ken Beck, an experienced caller.

