Old-Time Square Dance on tap
The Old-Time Square Dance will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 , in the Denton Civic Center on West Salisbury Street in Denton. The dance features local bluegrass band The Oak Tree Boys with dances called by Ken Beck, an experienced caller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Sat
|cateau
|67
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|kay
|17
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Jan 4
|Girl from FCA 200...
|30
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 4
|My Tats
|6
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|6
|(Don't) Blame the media
|Dec 12
|zip credibility i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC