Owner: Cause of Classic fire electrical Updated at

The cause of a three-alarm fire at a long-time family restaurant in Denton has been determined to be electrical, according to owner Mark Smith. The fire was reported at about 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Eight fire departments and Davidson County EMS responded to the fire at the Classic Family Restaurant, 42 W. Newsom Ave., and stayed on the scene until late afternoon working to extinguish flare-ups at the restaurant and surrounding businesses that were also damaged.

