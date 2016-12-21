Fire causes major damage to house near Davidson County line
A small house suffered heavy damage to the roof Wednesday before firefighters were able to put out a fire apparently caused by the chimney. Tracy Boyles, chief of the Farmer Fire Department, said a passing motorist saw smoke coming from the ridge cap of the roof and reported the fire at approximately 3:15 p.m Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(Don't) Blame the media
|Dec 12
|zip credibility i...
|2
|sex pics (Jan '16)
|Nov 30
|Abcd
|3
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|anonymous
|29
|Where in Denton is gravity hill? (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Meniku
|27
|Denton puts alcohol sales back on ballot (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Brent
|5
|is mr byerly guilty or innocent? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|justwondering12
|1
|Does anyone know Patrick Byerly or where he is? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wildcat30
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC