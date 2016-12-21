Fire causes major damage to house nea...

Fire causes major damage to house near Davidson County line

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Courier-Tribune

A small house suffered heavy damage to the roof Wednesday before firefighters were able to put out a fire apparently caused by the chimney. Tracy Boyles, chief of the Farmer Fire Department, said a passing motorist saw smoke coming from the ridge cap of the roof and reported the fire at approximately 3:15 p.m Wednesday.

